STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

4 patients on ventilators die in Kalaburagi

Though there are seven ventilator beds in the hospital, there is no expert in General Medicine, a prime requirement to handle patients on ventilators.

Published: 04th May 2021 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Four COVID-19 patients, who had comorbidities, died over a period of 24 hours due to non-availability of staff to man the ventilators at the Aland Taluk Hospital.Aland Taluk Health Officer Dr Abhaykumar told TNIE that 16 Covid-19 positive patients have been undergoing treatment at the Aland Taluk Hospital since the last few days. Four of them, aged above 70, developed complications on Sunday, though they were given oxygen support, and died, he said.

Though there are seven ventilator beds in the hospital, there is no expert in General Medicine, a prime requirement to handle patients on ventilators. There is no anesthetist too in the hospital, but an anesthetist posted in a primary health centre has been drafted on deputation. On Sunday, the anesthetist was unavailable. 

‘Attendants were told to shift patients to GIMS’

Aland Taluk Health Officer Dr Abhaykumar claimed that he had suggested to the attendants to shift the patients to the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) at Kalaburagi, but they chose to keep the patients in the taluk hospital itself.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Kalaburagi ventilators
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp