STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Chamarajanagar oxygen shortage: Inconsolable families slam netas, officials for tragedy

CMC prez says officials did not take precautionary measures, though there was shortage of oxygen

Published: 04th May 2021 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Family members of deceased patients outside the Chamarajanagar district hospital on Monday. Right: Hospital staffers transport the body of a deceased patient | Udayshankar S

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: The death of 24 Covid patients in Chamarajanagar district hospital has sent ripples of fear through patients, with many demanding that they be discharged and sent home. A number of patients with Covid symptoms are fearful of coming to hospital, preferring to opt for home isolation. 

As news of the deaths spread like wildfire, hundreds of people, including family members of patients, poured into the hospital and accused the district administration and government of negligence. “I lost my brother due to lack of oxygen. They said the patients experienced a shortage of oxygen.. my brother died at 8.30pm,” said a man who came for the body.

The protesters accused the Deputy Commissioner of lapses and wanted oxygen supply restored with full flow to save other patients.Former Chamarajanagar City Municipality president Nanjundaswamy said the district administration did not take precautionary measures, though they experienced shortage of oxygen every day. He alleged that contrary to the official count, 29 people had died on Sunday night alone. He demanded the suspension of the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner for failing to supply oxygen to Chamarajanagar.

The inconsolable families slammed local MLA Puttaranga Shetty, who visited the hospital along with Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi. “What would have happened if your relatives suffered the same fate?” they asked, and wanted to know what they were doing till oxygen supply had run out.“I rushed to hospital when I got a call from my sister, but I couldn’t save her as there are no private hospitals or oxygenated beds,” said Srinivas of Santhemarahalli.

Family members gathered alleged mismanagement and callousness on the part of the district administration, and failure of the government to supply oxygen and save critical patients. “How can we bring our parents or family members to this hospital without basic facilities,” asked Shivaram. However, the attendants and others were all praise for the doctors, who they said are doing their best with the available facilities.

The shortage of ambulances became an added worry, with families finding it difficult to transfer 24 bodies for cremation, as per Covid protocol. Covid warriors in charge of cremations wanted more ambulances pressed into service so they could clear the bodies. Police also brought in a mini truck to shift the bodies. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chamarajanagar oxygen shortage Mysuru coronavirus
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp