Chamarajanagar oxygen shortage: Inconsolable families slam netas, officials for tragedy

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

MYSURU: The death of 24 Covid patients in Chamarajanagar district hospital has sent ripples of fear through patients, with many demanding that they be discharged and sent home. A number of patients with Covid symptoms are fearful of coming to hospital, preferring to opt for home isolation.

As news of the deaths spread like wildfire, hundreds of people, including family members of patients, poured into the hospital and accused the district administration and government of negligence. “I lost my brother due to lack of oxygen. They said the patients experienced a shortage of oxygen.. my brother died at 8.30pm,” said a man who came for the body.

The protesters accused the Deputy Commissioner of lapses and wanted oxygen supply restored with full flow to save other patients.Former Chamarajanagar City Municipality president Nanjundaswamy said the district administration did not take precautionary measures, though they experienced shortage of oxygen every day. He alleged that contrary to the official count, 29 people had died on Sunday night alone. He demanded the suspension of the Mysuru Deputy Commissioner for failing to supply oxygen to Chamarajanagar.

The inconsolable families slammed local MLA Puttaranga Shetty, who visited the hospital along with Deputy Commissioner M R Ravi. “What would have happened if your relatives suffered the same fate?” they asked, and wanted to know what they were doing till oxygen supply had run out.“I rushed to hospital when I got a call from my sister, but I couldn’t save her as there are no private hospitals or oxygenated beds,” said Srinivas of Santhemarahalli.

Family members gathered alleged mismanagement and callousness on the part of the district administration, and failure of the government to supply oxygen and save critical patients. “How can we bring our parents or family members to this hospital without basic facilities,” asked Shivaram. However, the attendants and others were all praise for the doctors, who they said are doing their best with the available facilities.

The shortage of ambulances became an added worry, with families finding it difficult to transfer 24 bodies for cremation, as per Covid protocol. Covid warriors in charge of cremations wanted more ambulances pressed into service so they could clear the bodies. Police also brought in a mini truck to shift the bodies.