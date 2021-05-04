STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Company making iPhones shut for a week in Karnataka after 60 staff test positive for COVID

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dr Selvamani said he along with Kolar Superintendent of Police Karthick Reddy visited the factory and instructed district health officials to test all the staff

Published: 04th May 2021 02:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Kolar DC Dr Selvamani and SP Karthick Reddy speaking to workers in Wistron (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

KOLAR: Wistron Corporation in Narapura industrial area which manufactures iPhones has been shut down for seven days after around 60 positive cases were reported at the unit.

On the instruction of Kolar Deputy Commissioner Dr Selvamani, the unit has totally suspended all work from May 1 to May 7 and started disinfecting the entire premises.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Dr Selvamani said he along with Kolar Superintendent of Police Karthick Reddy visited the factory and instructed district health officials to test workers and others in the management.

Karthick Reddy said if the unit continued to work, more cases would have been reported, so it was advised to shut down immediately and disinfect the premises, he said.

Sources said the management of Wistron has mailed all workers to undergo a COVID-19 test and submit the report while returning to work on May 8.

Meanwhile, Dr Selvamani also asked all companies in Vemgal and Narasapura industrial area to take care of their workers and carry out disinfection work regularly, maintain social distancing and instruct all workers to wear masks. If any workers have symptoms of COVID-19, the managements have been asked to inform the district health team immediately and isolate them for medical treatment.

The Deputy Commissioner also said the district health officer has been instructed to visit all the units regularly and submit a report.

