COVID second wave: 66 cops test positive in two weeks in twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad

Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner Labhu Ram has asked all police stations to put a table outside the building to handle queries and allow minimum people into the station premises

Published: 04th May 2021 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

Police officials on duty during the Covid curfew at Rani Chennamma Circle in Hubballi (Photo | D Hemanth)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: In the last two weeks, 66 policemen have tested positive for COVID-19 in the twin cities of Hubballi-Dharwad and most of them are getting treatment in home isolation.

With many policemen doing their duty in the field, they have greater chances of getting infected. Therefore, most of the 2,000 policemen in the Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissionerate got vaccinated in the first phase of the vaccination drive.

According to police officials, only around 60 policemen were not vaccinated due to various health issues.

“Three policemen are getting treatment in hospitals, two are in Covid care centres, 57 are getting treatment in home isolation and four returned to duty after recovering from the infection. Continuous monitoring, sanitizing of police stations and premises and other safety measures have been taken to prevent further spread,” he added.

Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner Labhu Ram said wearing masks has been made compulsory for all policemen, but still a few of them tested positive in the last two weeks. Now, they have been told to use sanitizer frequently and also wear face shields apart from masks.

He has asked all police stations to put a table outside the building to handle queries and allow minimum people into the station premises. Educating the staff on COVID protocol and awareness is also being carried out, he said.

