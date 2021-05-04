STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Doctors upset as NEET-PG exams pushed by four months

The final examinations for postgraduate doctors have also been delayed as a result.

Published: 04th May 2021 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Pearl Maria D’Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Centre’s decision to postpone the NEET-PG examination has posed another ordeal to doctors aspiring to write it, and those who are already pursuing junior residentship in various hospitals.Doctors said delaying the examination would only extend their anxiety as they have to study for their entrance test. The final examinations for postgraduate doctors have also been delayed as a result.

“The examination is very competitive, one month’s notice is insufficient to brush up on the syllabus for the entrance test. Those who stay back and study get a better chance at clearing it,” said Dr Aidan Barros, a recent graduate of St John’s Medical College. “Postponing the examination only keeps a pool of 50,000 specialist doctors from being subsumed into the sector,” said Dr Sharon S, another NEET-PG aspirant, who has been preparing for 15 months, only to see the examination being pushed from January to April, and now to September, at least.

Dr Sharon said that several people preparing for the examination have quit their jobs and are unable to feed their families, and their ordeal is now being stretched. The PM’s Office on Monday tweeted a decision to postpone NEET-PG by at least four months and that the exam will not be held before August 31. “Students will also be given at least one month of time after announcement of exam before it is conducted,” said the tweet.

The PMO also tweeted that the services of final year PG students as residents may continue to be utilised until fresh batches of PG students have joined. Undergraduate and postgraduate doctors said the fraternity felt they’re being used as cheap and bonded labour.

Criticising various decisions announced by the PMO on Monday as “irrational and unscientific”, the Karnataka Association of Resident Doctors (KARD) said that for post interns, there is no mention of Junior Resident equivalent pay, risk allowance, isolation and quarantine facilities, but they will get a Sanman card. Dr Sharon said the Sanman is not an  incentive to NEET PG aspirants or even doctors after PG, unless one is applying for a govt job. Usually, after junior residency, doctors take up senior residency or opt for private practice.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp