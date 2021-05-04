Shuchi Scheme: Karnataka High Court tells state to come up with plan

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court said that a plan of action under Shuchi Scheme, a menstrual hygiene project, should be implemented by the State Government for 17,06,933 adolescent girls between 10-19 years of age in the state. The court said that the scheme helps to empower girls, particularly in rural and remote places, who travel to taluk or district headquarters for education. It further said that these girls should not skip school on certain days of the month on account of the lack of hygiene products being available to them.

“Separate toilets for girl students in government and aided schools will enhance their health, hygiene and privacy. As a result, it will ensure full attendance of these girls in schools and their right to education will be fulfilled,” the court added. A division bench of Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice J M Khazi passed the order in response to a PIL filed by the Anti-Corruption Council of India.

Earlier, in response to the court’s directions, the additional government advocate filed a memo enclosing a communique issued by the deputy director, Health and Family Welfare Services, addressed to the additional director (programmes), Samagra Shikshana-Karnataka, Bengaluru, with regard to the time schedule for implementing the plan of action under the scheme.