STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Shuchi Scheme: Karnataka High Court tells state to come up with plan

The court said that the scheme helps to empower girls, particularly in rural and remote places, who travel to taluk or district headquarters for education.

Published: 04th May 2021 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2021 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka HC

Karnataka High Court (File photo | Debdutta Mitra, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court said that a plan of action under Shuchi Scheme, a menstrual hygiene project, should be implemented by the State Government for 17,06,933 adolescent girls between 10-19 years of age in the state. The court said that the scheme helps to empower girls, particularly in rural and remote places, who travel to taluk or district headquarters for education. It further said that these girls should not skip school on certain days of the month on account of the lack of hygiene products being available to them. 

“Separate toilets for girl students in government and aided schools will enhance their health, hygiene and privacy. As a result, it will ensure full attendance of these girls in schools and their right to education will be fulfilled,” the court added. A division bench of Justice B V Nagarathna and Justice J M Khazi passed the order in response to a PIL filed by the Anti-Corruption Council of India.

Earlier, in response to the court’s directions, the additional government advocate filed a memo enclosing a communique issued by the deputy director, Health and Family Welfare Services, addressed to the additional director (programmes), Samagra Shikshana-Karnataka, Bengaluru, with regard to the time schedule for implementing the plan of action under the scheme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Shuchi Scheme
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp