STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Chamarajanagar tragedy: Sa Ra Mahesh trains guns on Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri

At an interaction, the MLA alleged 24 patients died due to the diktat given to oxygen vendors by the district administration, and differences between Mysuru and Chamarajanagar district officials.

Published: 05th May 2021 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh

Sa Ra Mahesh (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A day after the Chamarajanagar tragedy, KR Nagar MLA Sa Ra Mahesh trained his guns on Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, and alleged that the Mysuru district administration directed drug control officials to cut down oxygen supply to Chamarajanagar and Mandya. The duo have been at loggerheads for some time.

At an interaction, the MLA alleged 24 patients died due to the diktat given to oxygen vendors by the district administration, and differences between Mysuru and Chamarajanagar district officials. He also demanded an inquiry by a retired judge, besides relief to the kin of the victims.

According to him, MoUs for Chamarajanagar district hospital with two vendors in Mysuru, mandate distribution of 300-350 oxygen cylinders a day. A week ago, the Mysuru administration held a meeting where the drug controller was directed to give daily supply of 150 cylinders to Chamarajanagar and 100 to Mandya.

He also refuted claims by the district administration that 250 cylinders were supplied on Sunday, saying that Chamarajanagar got 40 cylinders by 1am Sunday, and 90 by 2.30am. He also alleged that for his constituency, KR Nagar, only 24 vials of Remdesivir were given at a time when the taluk is grappling with increasing number of cases. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sa Ra Mahesh Mysuru Rohini Sindhuri Chamarajanagar oxygen shortage covid death COVID 19 second covid wave
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals chat during their IPL 2021 match vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
IPL Suspended: COVID takes down tournament after multiple infections in bio bubble
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp