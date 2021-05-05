Chamarajanagar tragedy: Sa Ra Mahesh trains guns on Mysuru DC Rohini Sindhuri

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A day after the Chamarajanagar tragedy, KR Nagar MLA Sa Ra Mahesh trained his guns on Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, and alleged that the Mysuru district administration directed drug control officials to cut down oxygen supply to Chamarajanagar and Mandya. The duo have been at loggerheads for some time.

At an interaction, the MLA alleged 24 patients died due to the diktat given to oxygen vendors by the district administration, and differences between Mysuru and Chamarajanagar district officials. He also demanded an inquiry by a retired judge, besides relief to the kin of the victims.

According to him, MoUs for Chamarajanagar district hospital with two vendors in Mysuru, mandate distribution of 300-350 oxygen cylinders a day. A week ago, the Mysuru administration held a meeting where the drug controller was directed to give daily supply of 150 cylinders to Chamarajanagar and 100 to Mandya.

He also refuted claims by the district administration that 250 cylinders were supplied on Sunday, saying that Chamarajanagar got 40 cylinders by 1am Sunday, and 90 by 2.30am. He also alleged that for his constituency, KR Nagar, only 24 vials of Remdesivir were given at a time when the taluk is grappling with increasing number of cases.