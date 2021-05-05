Help strengthen health infrastructure: Districts to industries

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Call it a fund crunch or the government’s inability to upgrade health infrastructure, but authorities from the Old Mysuru region are now knocking on the doors of industrialists and organisations to allocate their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to strengthen medical infrastructure amid dearth of beds, oxygen supply and medical equipment.

A day after Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta appealed to donors to help BBMP healthcare facilities procure medical equipment, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri requested industrialists to contribute generously to source medical and technical accessories to fight Covid.

She chaired a meeting with representatives of various industries and appealed to them to contribute from their CSR funds to source the equipment. “Last year, masks and sanitisers were donated under CSR funds… Now, we request them to take up the responsibility of improving medical infrastructure,” she said, and urged industrialists to take the responsibility of handling Covid Mitra Centres in Mysuru. Mandya district is not only facing a shortage of beds, but also oxygen, as admitted by its in-charge minister Narayanagowda.

Mandya MP Sumalatha, after realising that there was a shortage of over 3 kilo litres of oxygen supply to hospitals in the district, announced that she will personally sponsor money to procure 2kl of oxygen per day. She took the decision as no funds were available under MPLAD grants.

Similarly, KR Nagar MLA Sa Ra Mahesh, along with the Sa Ra Sneha Balaga, is managing a 100-bed

Covid Care Centre in the taluk and has procured two ambulances paying Rs 14 lakh from his pocket which will provide free services to patients. He has also appointed three doctors paying each of them Rs 1 lakh per month to manage the CCC.