Karnataka sees highest discharges, Covid deaths

On a day when the state saw its highest number of discharges, it also recorded the highest number of deaths on a single day even as Bengaluru’s active cases crossed the 3-lakh mark.

Published: 05th May 2021 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 04:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On a day when the state saw its highest number of discharges, it also recorded the highest number of deaths on a single day even as Bengaluru’s active cases crossed the 3-lakh mark.That Bengaluru is by far the biggest Covid-19 hotspot in the state is clear from the speed with which active cases are shooting up.

The city has added almost a lakh of active cases in a week. While the figure stands at 3,01,712 on Tuesday, it was 2,06,223 on April 27; 1,03,178  on April 19; and 51,236 on April 11. The active cases in the state capital were just 6,454 on March 15, when the second wave started to intensify.

Karnataka on Tuesday saw 24,714 Covid-19 patients being discharged in a day — the highest on pandemic record, a day after it recorded 20,901 discharges (third highest) and 21,149 discharges on May 2 (second highest number of discharges). While the state’s recovery rate fell to 71.55% from 71.99% the previous day, Bengaluru saw an improvement in its recovery rate --- from 63.18% on Monday to 63.27% on Tuesday, with 13,946 discharges.

The state recorded its highest number of deaths in a day at 292, a day after seeing 239 deaths. The second highest number of deaths in a day was 271 on May 1, while the third highest fatalities was 270 on April 29. But Karnataka’s mortality rate is well below 1% at 0.97%.

