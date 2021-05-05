New curfew order in Kodagu results in panic buyings

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: People resorted to panic shopping across Kodagu district on the first day of relaxation from the revised Corona Curfew. Towns across the district were bustling with activities between 6 am and 12 noon and turning into hotspots for the spread of the virus.

On May 3, Kodagu district administration tightened the norms of Corona Curfew and an order was passed for the essential services and other permitted shops to function only on Tuesdays and Fridays between 6 am and 12 noon.

While this revised order aimed at controlling unnecessary movement to control the spread of the virus, it turned otherwise on Tuesday. Citizens turned out on the streets in large number and all the towns including Madikeri, Somwarpet, Virajpet and Gonikoppal were bustling with activities and witnessed traffic jams during relaxation hours.