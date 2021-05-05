No curfew extension in Karnataka for now: BS Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: At a time when hospitals are running out of oxygen and fresh Covid-19 cases in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are seeing a surge, fueling speculation over a possible extension of the existing Corona Curfew, CM BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that curbs already in place will continue for now. The state is under a strict ‘close down’ till May 12 with a six-hour daily window.

Addressing the press after a crucial emergency Cabinet meeting, Yediyurappa said a decision on extension of the restrictions or a complete lockdown will be taken at a later stage. For now, the State Government is concentrating on removing hurdles in Covid-19 resource management.

A miffed Yediyurappa is said to have lashed out at ministers in the cabinet meeting for failing to stay in the districts they are in charge of during this public health crisis. Yediyurappa’s government has come under severe public scrutiny, especially after 24 people — 23 of them Covid-19 patients — died in Chamarajanagar. To manage the crisis better, the CM has appointed five senior ministers of his cabinet and entrusted them with specific responsibilities.

“Jagadish Shettar will be in charge of oxygen centres and will coordinate with the Central Government to see that there is no shortage of oxygen. Deputy CM Dr C N Ashwath Narayan will coordinate with all medical colleges in the state and see to it that there is no shortage of Remdesivir doses and human resources. Ministers Basavaraj Bommai and R Ashok will look into the requirement of beds in government and private hospitals and medical colleges while Aravind Limbavali will be in charge of the BBMP War Room and ensure smooth connectivity for helplines,” he said.

AlL district in-charge ministers have been asked to immediately camp in their districts to coordinate pandemic containment efforts.The State Government has also decided to rope in final-year nursing and AYUSH students for Covid-19 management. “We discussed the immediate need for increased oxygen supply to the state. After our request, the Union Government increased allocation from 350 tons to 850 tons per day. There is a delay in transporting oxygen from other states. Now that cases are reducing in Maharashtra, we are requesting the government to reallocate their oxygen quota to Karnataka from Jindal Steel’s supply,” Yediyurappa said. The government has appealed to the media to create awareness about patients who require hospitalisation.