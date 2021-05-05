STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No oxygen lifeline, 14 more die in Karnataka

Even as the deaths were attributed to oxygen shortage and messages went viral on social media, the authorities have remained in denial that the life saving gas was in short supply.

Published: 05th May 2021 05:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 05:17 AM   |  A+A-

A ward boy wheels an oxygen cylinder for a patient inside a temporary Covid Care Centre at the Adugodi Sports Complex in Bengaluru on Tuesday | ASHISHKRISHNA HP

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI, KALABURAGI, HUBBALLI, BENGALURU: Close on the heels of the 24 Covid deaths in Chamarajanagar due to shortage of oxygen, at least 14 more such cases were reported from various parts of the state on Tuesday. Even as the deaths were attributed to oxygen shortage and messages went viral on social media, the authorities have remained in denial that the life saving gas was in short supply.

Five Covid-19 patients, who were on oxygen support, died at a private hospital in Hubballi on Tuesday evening. The family members of deceased have alleged shortage of oxygen, but District Health Officer Dr Yashwant Madinkar insisted that there is no shortage of supply in the district. In Kalaburagi, four Covid-19 patients died in a span of 24 hours at the Afzalpur Taluk Government Hospital, Kalaburagi district. 

Two of the patients died due to Covid-19 while two others, who were brought to the hospital in critical condition, suspected Covid-19 patients, on Monday afternoon, died in the evening. Sources said it was not possible to even take the throat swabs of two of them as they were brought in a critical condition.Officials, however, maintained that there was no shortage of oxygen in any of the hospitals in Kalaburagi district and that the district administration is rushing oxygen cylinders as soon as requests are received.

Three persons of a family died in a span of 10 days, allegedly due to shortage of oxygen in a private hospital in Belagavi where they were admitted after they had tested Covid19 positive. The deceased are Parvati Krishna Teragaon (76), her husband Krishna Bhimappa Teragaon (80) and son Prashant Teragaon (46), all from Vidya Nagar, Belagavi. Parvati died due to Covid-19 on April 24, Krishna died on April 29 and Prashant on May 3. One of the deceased was suffering from asthma, sources said.

Chamarajanagar limping to normal
A day after 24 patients died due to lack of oxygen in Chamarajanagar, the district is limping back to normal amidst adequate supplies of oxygen, and patients getting admitted at the district hospital.

