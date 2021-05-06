STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Retired HC judge to probe Chamarajanagar deaths: Govt

On Monday, the government had appointed senior IAS officer and KSRTC MD Shivayogi Kalasad as the inquiry officer and directed him to submit a report in three days.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government on Wednesday appointed Justice B A Patil, a retired judge of the Karnataka High Court, as a one-man Commission of Inquiry to probe the events leading to the deaths of 24 Covid-19 patients at the Chamarajanagar District Hospital on Sunday, allegedly due to lack of oxygen.On Monday, the government had appointed senior IAS officer and KSRTC MD Shivayogi Kalasad as the inquiry officer and directed him to submit a report in three days. The Congress had termed the deaths as murder and demanded a judicial probe.

In an order issued on Wednesday, the State Government stated that it is of the opinion that it is necessary to appoint a Commission of Inquiry to look into the circumstances and events leading to the deaths. The terms of reference of the commission also stated that it will inquire into “similar incidents which are entrusted to the Commission of Inquiry by the government.” The Commission of Inquiry shall exercise all the powers under the Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952, and under the Code of Civil Procedure. “The commission shall submit its report within one month,” the order stated.

The office of the commission shall be located in Mysuru. The Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare Department, shall make arrangements for remuneration and allowances, office accommodation, mobility, staff, communication and other necessary infrastructure to conduct the inquiry, the order said.

