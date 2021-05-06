Soon, govt to issue bed availability updates

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Revenue Minister R Ashoka on Wednesday said that to bring transparency, the State Government will soon issue a bed availability status bulletin every day.Ashoka, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Forest Minister Aravind Limbavali on Wednesday visited Arogya Bhavan and BBMP war rooms to discuss measures to streamline the system.

“We are also increasing the bed capacity and we want to bring in a system where patients will be admitted to Covid Care Centres (CCC) first. The doctors will then decide whether the patient can be treated at the CCC, or should be shifted to a hospital based on the patient’s condition,” Ashoka said. That will help to ensure that oxygen beds are utilised properly, he added.

“We have a shortage of beds and steps are being taken to increase bed strength, including ICU beds. The demand for ICU beds has increased unnecessarily. Even if they do not need, some people are getting beds and people who require them are not getting ICU beds,” Limbavali added.

Bommai said that stern action will be taken against those involved in bed blocking and the government is taking several measures to streamline the system. “Every day we will release a bulletin about bed availability. It will be started in the next two to three days,” he added.