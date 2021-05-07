12 staffers of Belagavi hotel where BSY stayed test Covid positive

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Even as the district is witnessing a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases for the past three days, it has come to light that 12 employees of a hotel in Belagavi, where Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa stayed during the recent by-election campaign in Belagavi, have tested positive. He had tested positive soon after his arrival in Bengaluru after the campaign.

Sources said the throat swabs of several people, who were BSY’s primary contacts at the hotel, had been sent for testing on April 16. However, the test reports landed only after 20 days in Belagavi. Due to the delay, nobody knows how many people came in contact with the 12 who tested positive in the past 20 days.

He had attended roadshows besides holding rallies in various parts of the district on April 14 and 15. Later, on April 15, the CM attended events related to the election campaign despite having a fever. Sources said a total of 40 staffers from the hotel had undergone tests after he tested positive.