CT Ravi takes charge of Covid situation in Chikkamagaluru

B Thipperudrappa By

Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: BJP national general secretary and Chikkamagaluru MLA CT Ravi has monitored the Covid situation in the constituency effectively and helped contain the pandemic in the district, say residents here.He has been donning PPE suit and visiting hospitals, directing the staff and administration on handling the Covid second wave. The district has not faced a shortage of medical oxygen, as he managed to install an oxygen unit here during the first wave.

He has been visiting the Covid War Room regularly and interacting with the staff, the residents added. After the tragedy at Chamarajanagar, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa took ministers to task for not visiting their districts and managing the Covid situation. Ravi has written to the chief minister, asking him to ensure that the pandemic is effectively handled so that the government’s image is not tarnished.