Karnataka imposes 14-day complete lockdown from May 10 to 24 to curb surge in Covid cases

State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar announced a 14-day lockdown in the state starting from May 10 to 24.

Published: 07th May 2021 08:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 10:26 PM

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By Online Desk

The Karnataka Government on Friday announced that the curfew to curb the rising Covid-19 cases and deaths in the state was 'not effective' and stricter measures needed to be in place. Keeping this in mind, state Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar announced a 14-day lockdown across the state starting from May 10 to 24.

"The deaths due to COVID have increased. The fatality rate percentage is 1. 21 on Friday, which is 592 people, the highest so far," the health minister said. 

According to state government data, the active COVID-19 cases are close to 4.5 lakh in Karnataka.

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said a lockdown to curb the rise in COVID-19 cases could be inevitable if people do not cooperate.

The COVID cases in Karnataka have increased at an alarming rate. The state is reporting about 50,000 cases daily and has about 5.5 lakh active cases. The daily fatalities too were exceeding 300.

Few pointers on the lockdown:

  • Restriction will be imposed in the entire state from 6 am of May 10 to 6 am of May 24
  • Shops selling milk, vegetables, groceries and other essential items will be allowed to remain open from 6.00 am to 10.00 am
  • All shops and commercial establishments, hotels, pubs and bars will remain closed during this period
  • Not even a single person will be allowed after 10.00 am during the lockdown
  • Religious places will remain closed for the public
  • No movement of public or private buses or passenger vehicle
  • Home delivery allowed for hotels, restaurants
  • Liquor shops and hospitality services can only act as takeaway
  • Inter-state and intra-state movement of passenger vehicles allowed in cases of emergencies or as permitted
  • Marriages can take place with only with 50 persons in attendance
  • Cremations or funerals allowed with only five persons in attendance

