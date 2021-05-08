Govt subsidy for oxygen plant in private medical colleges

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government will subsidise upgradation of medical gas facilities at private medical colleges by covering 70 per cent of the cost of installing liquid medical oxygen plants. To receive the subsidy, private medical college hospitals must come under the Ayushman Bharat scheme and provide medical help to the poor under government- approved rates.

They will also have to reserve beds under government quota at all times, said a letter from the principal secretary of the Medical Education Department to heads of all private medical colleges. “The National Medical Council has mandated that all beds at teaching hospitals should have central oxygen and suction points through piped supply from liquid oxygen tanks. It has also been instructed that each medical college shall install an oxygen generator of Pressure Swing Adsorption technology apart from a liquid oxygen tank within the next six months,” the letter read.