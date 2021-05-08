STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Horrific new Covid peak for Karnataka: 592 deaths in single day

Karnataka recorded the highest single-day Covid deaths since the onset of the pandemic at 592. Among them, 346 deaths were from Bengaluru Urban.

Published: 08th May 2021 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

Swab samples being collected near a health centre Bengaluru | VINOD KUMAR T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka recorded the highest single-day Covid deaths since the onset of the pandemic at 592. Among them, 346 deaths were from Bengaluru Urban. The total number of Covid deaths in the State is now 17,804 and the case fatality ratio for the day was 1.21 per cent. Karnataka, which is in second position after Maharashtra in total cases, added 48,781 new cases, taking the tally to 1,83,885. The total active cases are now 5,36,641, up from 5,17,075 the previous day.

The state’s positivity rate for the day was 30.69 per cent. On a bright note, the State hit the highest discharges in a day at 28,623, an increase from 18,943 on Thursday. The total discharges are now 12,84,420. Recovery ratio of the state is 69.84 per cent, down from 71.04 per cent on Thursday.

Bengaluru Urban continues to record a high number of cases among districts. It reported 21,376 new cases, taking the tally to 9,08,462. It was 8,87,086 the previous day.

The city’s discharges were 11,784 and the total was 5,58,992 with 3,41,978 active cases. Bengaluru’s mortality rate had been dropping since April 13 from a CFR of 0.99 per cent to 0.88 per cent on April 25. On May 6, it was 0.80 per cent. But it saw a slight increase after recording 346 deaths to 0.82 per cent. Dr Jagadish Hiremath, CEO, Ace Suhas Hospital, said, “This is certainly worrying. Till now we were running short of oxygen, now shortage of ventilators is another problem we have to deal with. As cases are going up alarmingly, many hospitals are shutting down due to shortage of oxygen. ”

