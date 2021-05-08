Hospitals’ disturbing question to Covid positive parents: What about your children now?

Bansy Kalappa By

BENGALURU: The pandemic is running its cruel course, leaving in its wake orphaned children and broken homes. In many cases, children are left in the custody of a close relative or friend as their parents battle Covid in hospitals, sometimes successfully, and sometimes not. Faced with such a situation, the medical fraternity is now concerned about the future of such children.

Paediatrician and adolescent health specialist Dr Preethi Galgali said, “The medical fraternity has been very concerned about the orphaning of children. Some hospitals are working out the finer details of what to do with the child, and getting parents to sign a declaration or give instructions when entire families are hospitalised, about what should be done if anything goes wrong.

An older child could be asked about preferences, considering the voice of the child is very important. Putting a distressed child in a child care institution should be the last option. What is most important is a psychosocial support system and grief counselling.” A

loma Lobo, former chairperson, Central Adoption Resource Authority, said, “Parents should give in writing about the future of minor children to guardians or authorities, if they are both serious in hospital. They could make a legal declaration and get a lawyer to say who will be the legal guardian. The person who is proposed to be the guardian also has to give consent in writing. It is like a will and needs to be legally valid. If this kind of arrangement is not available, it will go through child welfare authorities.’’

According to Edward Thomas, former member of the State Child Rights Commission, “In case of an orphaned child, the first and best responsibility is the next of kin of the child. If there is no one to look after the child, they can call 1098 Childline. There are other institutional support groups like the District Child Protection unit, Child Welfare Commission, Special Juvenile Police unit and local police.’’