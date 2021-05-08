STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Hospitals’ disturbing question to Covid positive parents: What about your children now?

The  pandemic is running its cruel course, leaving in its wake orphaned children and broken homes.

Published: 08th May 2021 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The pandemic is running its cruel course, leaving in its wake orphaned children and broken homes. In many cases, children are left in the custody of a close relative or friend as their parents battle Covid in hospitals, sometimes successfully, and sometimes not. Faced with such a situation, the medical fraternity is now concerned about the future of such children.

Paediatrician and adolescent health specialist Dr Preethi Galgali said, “The medical fraternity has been very concerned about the orphaning of children. Some hospitals are working out the finer details of what to do with the child, and getting parents to sign a declaration or give instructions when entire families are hospitalised, about what should be done if anything goes wrong.

An older child could be asked about preferences, considering the voice of the child is very important. Putting a distressed child in a child care institution should be the last option. What is most important is a psychosocial support system and grief counselling.” A

loma Lobo, former chairperson, Central Adoption Resource Authority, said, “Parents should give in writing about the future of minor children to guardians or authorities, if they are both serious in hospital. They could make a legal declaration and get a lawyer to say who will be the legal guardian. The person who is proposed to be the guardian also has to give consent in writing. It is like a will and needs to be legally valid. If this kind of arrangement is not available, it will go through child welfare authorities.’’

According to Edward Thomas, former member of the State Child Rights Commission, “In case of an orphaned child, the first and best responsibility is the next of kin of the child. If there is no one to look after the child, they can call 1098 Childline. There are other institutional support groups like the District Child Protection unit, Child Welfare Commission, Special Juvenile Police unit and local police.’’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
children covid deaths COVID 19 second covid wave
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp