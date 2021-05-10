STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka issues fresh guidelines for hospitalisation, transfer, discharge of COVID-19 patients

As per the order, in government COVID-19 hospitals, the patient shall be admitted as per the existing state protocol.

Beds in isolation ward set up for coronavirus patients.

Image for representation (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Amid a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Karnataka government on Sunday issued new guidelines for hospital admission, discharge, and transfer of COVID-19 patients.

A circular issued by Karnataka's Department of Health and Family Welfare read, "In view of the surge in COVID-19 cases in the State, for the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, hospital beds are a valuable resource and hence, shall be used judiciously for those patients who are clinically in need of these beds. In this context, the guidelines are reiterated for hospital admission, discharge, and transfer of COVID-19 patients."

As per the order, in government COVID-19 hospitals, the patient shall be admitted as per the existing state protocol. However, following their recovery and clinically stable condition, based on the assessment and advise of treating physician such patients shall be transferred to a stepdown facility attached to the hospital or to a CCC as deemed fit, it said.

The order further said that whenever, a patient is discharged, discharge protocol of the state shall be followed.

As far as private COVID-19 hospitals are concerned, for those admitted under SAST (Suvarna Arogya Suraksha Trust-Government referred patients), the patient shall be admitted as per the existing state protocol, mentioned the circular.

However, following their recovery and clinically stable condition, based on the assessment and advise of treating physician such patients shall be transferred to a stepdown facility attached to the private hospital at their own cost or to a Govt CCC as deemed fit, said the order.

As per the order, discharge protocol of the state shall be followed for the discharge of patients from private hospitals too.

"Those admitted in private beds at their own expense (private patients) - The patient shall be admitted as per the existing state protocol. However, following their recovery and clinically stable condition, based on the assessment and advise of treating physician such patients shall be transferred to stepdown facility attached to the hospital at their own," read the order. 

