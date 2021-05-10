Micro-planning needed for COVID-19 vaccination drive: Experts to Karnataka government

Iffath Fathima And Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With vaccine supplies trickling in for the largest population segment, comprising those in the 18-44 age bracket, experts have warned the State Government to streamline the vaccination process and micro-manage it to ensure completion of the vaccination drive without hiccups. They have also called for putting in place a strong containment strategy alongside.

This follows major hiccups in vaccination supplies witnessed in the phase-2 of the drive wherein senior citizens had to face problems due to a sudden shortage of stocks with private medical centres and hospitals being asked to directly place orders with vaccine manufacturers.

Not only did the situation create anxiety among those scheduled for their second dose, it also delayed administering the first dose to those in the 45-60 age-group. This has resulted in delays in the vaccination programme.

While the number of those vaccinated should have been far higher, had the supplies been without hiccups, Karnataka has so far vaccinated a total of 1,05,21,773 people since the programme was initiated on January 16 this year.

The state's population (as of October 1, 2020) is 6,66,27,000. So far, population segment which has the highest coverage is the 45-60 age bracket, with 37,22,263 getting the first dose and 4,42,409 getting their second dose.

The seniors (aged above 60) are the next biggest segment. So far, 35,90,825 have received the first dose while 9,77,935 have received the second shot. At least 6,91,102 health care workers received the first dose and 4,47,584 have got the second one.

Among frontline workers, 4,60,941 have had their first dose and 1,78,086 have got the second. It is estimated that there are about 3.26 crore people in the state in the 18-45 age group, requiring 6.52 crore doses to cover both doses.

Only 10,627 have received their first dose in this segment which was symbolically launched on May 1. To fulfill the requirements, the state government has placed an order for two crore doses of Serum Institute's Covishield and one crore doses of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

Karnataka government must scale up containment strategies: Experts

Serum Institute has already supplied 6.5 lakh doses of the vaccine and more consignments are expected to be delivered by the second or third week of May.

Dr Giridhar Babu, epidemiologist at the Indian Institute of Public Health, Bengaluru, said, "With the state planning to bring in reasonable number of vaccine stocks of both Covishield and Covaxin, they have to focus on micro-planning and mobilisation. This is important as it will improve completion of the inoculation phases on time."

"We need to make sure that the portal is working properly and details of sessions are put out accurately. Only then can we vaccinate at a faster pace. Right now, vaccination is extremely important as it helps prevent severity in case of infections and deaths," he added.

"With a rise in cases, as seen in other countries in Europe and the UK, where they have already had their third wave, the government here should scale up containment strategies too. If both vaccination and containment strategy are taken side-by-side, we will be able to save many lives," he said.

Dr Babu also pointed out that challenges of not getting the vaccines is due to the less number of vaccine manufacturers in India. "Once more firms come in and supplies are increased, then there will be no more vaccine shortage in the state," he said.

The existing staggered supplies of vaccines is preventing experts from even guessing when the entire state’s population would be vaccinated.

However, Dr Thrilok Chandra, Karnataka Health Commisisoner, said, "Vaccination is being carried out on a continuous basis and the state is aiming to do it at the earliest. As and when the vaccine stocks arrive, the drive is being held. We have seven lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including Covishield and Covaxin. We got some of the stock on Saturday and we will get more in the coming days."

Vaccin ation sessi on sites for 18-44 age group from May 10

KC General Hospital, Bengaluru

Jayanagar General Hospital, Bengaluru

Sir CV Raman General Hospital, Bengaluru

Government Medical Colleges, ESI Hospitals and NIMHANS in Bengaluru

In other districts, initially vaccination will be provided at district hospitals, government medical colleges and all taluk hospitals

VACCINATIONS FOR 18+ FROM TODAY

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Sunday said vaccination for the 18-44 age group will start in earnest on May 10. "COVID-19 vaccination will be provided to citizens in the 18-44 age group at all major

government hospitals and medical colleges from Monday, May 10," he said.

"All centres providing vaccination for this age group will have an exclusive session site earmarked for them. Vaccine will be provided to only those who have registered and who have scheduled an appointment on the CoWIN portal and Arogya Setu," he added.