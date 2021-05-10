STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Oxygen shortage: 20 more deaths occur in 24 hours at Chamarajanagar government hospital in Karnataka

Published: 10th May 2021 02:49 AM

Covid death, Kerala

Representational image (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)

By K Shivakumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: In yet another shocker, the Chamarajanagar District Government Hospital, which has come under intense scrutiny after 24 people died due to shortage of oxygen recently, recorded 20 more deaths in a span of 24 hours. Of them, 15 died during the day on Sunday alone.

These include 15 COVID-19 patients who succumbed to the disease, and five non-COVID patients who had comorbidities. With the State Government already ordering an inquiry by a retired judge, and the Karnataka Lokayukta launching a separate probe into the deaths of 24 people, both the hospital authorities and the district administration are tight-lipped.

On Sunday, Chamarajanagar district registered 930 new COVID-19 cases while 561 patients were discharged. The district has 4,748 active cases. Sources pointed out that of the total tests being conducted, about 36 per cent of samples are testing positive, indicating a rapid spread of the coronavirus in rural areas. On Sunday, 2,553 tests were conducted of which a majority of samples from villages turned positive.

The virus spread and the increasing number of deaths in recent days has created panic among the people. Surprisingly, two villagers tested positive in the remote Padasulanatha and Nagamalai hamlets atop Male Mahadeshwara Hills, which have no transportation facilities or contact with outsiders. This has sent shocks waves among the tribal community in the region.

'Chamarajanagar to get more CCCs if cases rise'

The Health Department and local anganwadi workers have now been directed to look into the cause for the spread of coronavirus to these hamlets. It takes 1-2 hours by foot to reach these villages. Hawkers and other outsiders have also stopped visiting the hamlets.

Although COVID-19 cases are lesser in Hanur taluk compared to other pockets in the district, the increase in new cases in MM Hills panchayats, Gopinatham, Kowdahalli and in tribals haadis had prompted the district administration to convert MM Hills Kshetra Development Authority- run lodges into COVID Care Centers. Due to shortage of volunteers, around 100 staffers of the Authority are working at the CCCs after an appeal from the district administration.

Chamamajanagar Deputy Commissioner MR Ravi said that they have planned to open more Covid Care Centers if the cases spike further. Hanur taluk still has the lowest number of COVID-positive cases and there are plans to utilise the Backward Community and Minority hostels in Ramapura as CCCs, he added.

"We are ready to increase the beds and open more CCCs. But logistics is an issue as MM Hills is too far from the district hospital to move doctors, nurses or other facilities during emergency. The district administration has added oxygenated beds at Holy Cross Hospital in Kamagere to meet the requirement of the Hanur taluk. If there is any further increase in cases, the patients will be moved to Kollegal and Chamarajanagar towns," he added.

