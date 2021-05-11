STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Naval vessel carrying Covid aid from Kuwait docks in Mangaluru port

Na val vessel INS Kolkata, which was carrying oxygen and other equipment, landed at New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) on Monday.

Published: 11th May 2021 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

The vessel carried 40 MT of oxygen filled in two ISO tanks, 200 oxygen cylinders packed in 10 pallets weighing 10 MT and four 10-litre high flow oxygen concentrators

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Naval vessel INS Kolkata, which was carrying oxygen and other equipment, landed at New Mangalore Port Trust (NMPT) on Monday. The vessel sailed out from Shuwaikh Port, Kuwait, on May 5 carrying the aid and is among the nine vessels under the Samudra Setu-II operations launched by the Indian Navy. The vessel is carrying 40 MT of oxygen filled in two ISO tanks, 200 oxygen cylinders packed in 10 pallets weighing 10 MT and four 10-litre high flow oxygen concentrators.

A release from NMPT said that the vessel was given the highest priority berthing in the port when it arrived at 2 pm.

The medical oxygen and equipments have been donated by the Government of Kuwait to Indian Red Cross Society to help tide over the Covid-19 crisis in the country. NMPT chairman AV Ramana, Deputy Commissioner, and senior officers of the port, Indian Navy and Coast Guard were present at the site to oversee operations.

Ramana expressed the readiness of the port to help in such situations and said they will contribute in every possible way to help the country fight against the pandemic. The liquid medical oxygen containers will be transported to the destinations decided by the state government. Out of 40 MT of oxygen, Dakshina Kannada will get 20 MT, and Udupi and Uttara Kannada will get 10 MT each.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kuwait Mangalore Port COVID 19
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp