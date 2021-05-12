BSY, Santhosh talk Covid-19 control

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh on Tuesday held a detailed discussion about the Covid-19 situation in Karnataka. “We discussed the situation in Karnataka and other places, and the measures we have taken. He assured us of full cooperation from Delhi, and we are getting full support (from the Centre),” the Chief Minister said later.

Sources in the BJP said the party and government have decided to work closely to extend all possible assistance to people, and instil confidence in them. Health infrastructure in the state is overwhelmed by the surge in cases and the government has come under fire for its failure to provide oxygenated beds and ventilators to even critical patients, with a number of people dying, allegedly due to oxygen shortage.

At a recent meeting of the BJP state core committee, party leaders had emphasised the need for the party and government to work together to fight the pandemic. On Monday, BJP state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel had met the CM and explained to him the activities taken up by the party. Sources in the BJP said Kateel also called several senior leaders, including ministers, to discuss the Covid situation and measures taken by the party.