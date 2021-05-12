STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BSY, Santhosh talk Covid-19 control

At a recent meeting of the BJP state core committee, party leaders had emphasised the need for the party and government to work together to fight the pandemic.

Published: 12th May 2021 05:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 05:24 AM   |  A+A-

BJP national organising secretary BL Santhosh

BJP national organising secretary BL Santhosh (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) BL Santhosh on Tuesday held a detailed discussion about the Covid-19 situation in Karnataka. “We discussed the situation in Karnataka and other places, and the measures we have taken. He assured us of full cooperation from Delhi, and we are getting full support (from the Centre),” the Chief Minister said later.

Sources in the BJP said the party and government have decided to work closely to extend all possible assistance to people, and instil confidence in them. Health infrastructure in the state is overwhelmed by the surge in cases and the government has come under fire for its failure to provide oxygenated beds and ventilators to even critical patients, with a number of people dying, allegedly due to oxygen shortage.

At a recent meeting of the BJP state core committee, party leaders had emphasised the need for the party and government to work together to fight the pandemic. On Monday, BJP state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel had met the CM and explained to him the activities taken up by the party. Sources in the BJP said Kateel also called several senior leaders, including ministers, to discuss the Covid situation and measures taken by the party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa BL Santhosh
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp