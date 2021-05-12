Covid cases will now surge in rural Karnataka: Health Minister Sudhakar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is a normal phenomenon observed during the pandemic that the first Covid surge will be witnessed in urban areas where there is a lot of movement and later it will spread to rural areas and districts outside Bengaluru, said Health Minister K Sudhakar.

He said this was inspecting taluk hospitals in KR Puram, Hoskote, and Chikkaballapur on Wednesday

"In 2-3 weeks, cases will come under control in Bengaluru and will then increase in rural areas. I have held a meeting with district officials to prepare the existing infrastructure to handle the upcoming surge. Hospitals and Covid care centres have to be set up outside Bengaluru too," he said, adding that the Indian mutated variant is spreading in a different manner.

Commenting on this, a PHC doctor in Chikkaballapur said the first priority for districts is enough vaccine supply, be it imported and even if the government procures it by paying higher rates.

"Districts need oxygen supply, oxygen beds, injections, ventilator and ICU beds as per requirement. BiPAP machines that cost lesser than ventilators must be procured. Oxygen on wheels in school and college buses are a good idea to reduce demand of oxygen beds. An effective lockdown must continue," the doctor said.

Sudhakar said all the Taluks have been given 3-4 days to increase the number of ventilators to six. Where there are no anaesthetists and specialists, the district government hospitals that have medical colleges attached should temporarily send their staff. If not, in a day or two, around 780 specialists who have been recruited through direct hiring process will be sent there. The minister said they have also hired around 1,400 general duty doctors.

Sudhakar further said that a report will be submitted by the Covid Technical Advisory Committee on Mucormycosis or black fungus seen in Covid patients. It will include details on how the fungus develops and what steps can be taken for its treatment during and post-Covid infection.

The minister denied that there is a shortage of vaccines and that as and when the stock comes, it will be given to all. On occasion of International Nurses Day, he said Covid risk allowance will be given to the healthcare workers.