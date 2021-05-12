STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Hiding numbers? Karnataka cuts Covid testing

Experts are also angry with the State Government for cancelling RTPCR tests for those entering from other states.

Published: 12th May 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2021 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite repeated warnings from members of the Covid Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) not to reduce testing, the Department of Health and Family Welfare has consistently reduced the number of tests over the last three weeks. As per the health bulletin data, testing has fallen from 1.46 lakh RTPCR tests on May 8 to 1.04 lakh tests on Tuesday.“It is not a good trend. In the last two days, testing has come down but the positivity rate remains high. This shows that the virus is spreading faster,” said Dr C N Manjunath, nodal officer for Covid testing and head of Covid expert committee.

Dr Giridhara R Babu, epidemiologist and a TAC member, said, “In Bengaluru alone, tests have been reduced from one lakh to about 40,000 per day. We will miss asymptomatic carriers and even those with symptoms.”While the state can test about 1.3 to 1.5 lakh people, health department sources said that shortage of RAT test kits, testing swabs and VTMs are some of the reasons for reduced testing. Dr Manjunath said, “There has been a shortage of kits in the country, but in Karnataka we have about 8 lakh VTMs in stock and another 50 lakh has been ordered. The lockdown and people not coming out for testing could be the reason for the decline. We are not presently testing the secondary contacts which could be the other reason.”

On Tuesday, Union Health Ministry officials explained that any person who has tested positive through RAT should not get an RTPCR done and strictly, recovered individuals should not be tested.Arokiaswamy Velumani, MD of Thyrocare Technologies, said, “Why ICMR called off testing for inter-state domestic travel and nonessential travelers? It is unfair for a person travelling by flight to sit for a few hours next to an asymptomatic Covid patient.”Diagnostic labs see this as an effort to bring down the case numbers in terms of statistics. A renowned diagnostic official said, “In this second wave, they just want to show that the numbers are dropping.”

Experts are also angry with the State Government for cancelling RTPCR tests for those entering from other states. They said the new variant spread mainly due to lax checking at the borders and relaxing of RTPCR testing. “We had warned about B.1.617 strain entering Karnataka through Maharashtra and Kerala in February. Now the second wave is burdening healthcare. If we don’t test, we may be overwhelmed again.” said a senior doctor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Covid testing second covid wave COVID 19
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp