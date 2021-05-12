STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Provide financial aid for poor during lockdown: Congress to govt

The government should provide a financial package as economic assistance to poor farmers, labourers, hawkers and small vendors who have lost their livelihoods.

Karnataka Congress Chief D K Shivakumar

DK Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With small businesses, vendors and farmers being adversely affected due to the 14-day lockdown in Karnataka, Congress has urged the government to provide financial help. Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, KPCC president DK Shivakumar said that the lockdown and closure of all commercial activities had hit the poor hard. 

“The government should provide a financial package as economic assistance to poor farmers, labourers, hawkers and small vendors who have lost their livelihoods. We had urged the state government for the same earlier as well,” Shivakumar said. Reacting to the vaccination drive not taking off in Karnataka, Shivakumar said there was a lack of clarity and planning on the part of the government and he personally was finding the registration and booking process near impossible. 

“I am not able to get my children vaccinated. The registration and booking process is near impossible. Just like the CET board that reveals details of the number of seats available, let ministers be given the job of giving a transparent data sheet on how much oxygen is available, where it is available, when it has arrived and where vaccines are available among others. We should have complete details,” Shivakumar said. He added that he had sought a blueprint and timeline on how the state government plans to vaccinate all eligible people in Karnataka from CM B S Yediyurappa and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, but had received no information. 

“CoWin and booking is cumbersome. There are issues with OTP and the few slots available get booked in seconds. What should those without access to CoWIN, smartphones and do? They are being left out of the vaccine process deliberately? Also, there are nearly 65 lakh pending second doses for those above 45 years of age. The stock available in the state is insufficient. What’s the solution? The government is putting the lives of people at risk, especially senior citizens,” Shivakumar said.

