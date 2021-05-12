‘Utilise services of Pharm D graduates’

Karthik K K By

Express News Service

MYSURU: At a time when the State is facing an acute shortage of medical doctors and clinical personnel for Covid-19 management, demands are heard from various corners to utilise clinical pharmacist doctors (Pharm D graduates) as health care workers (HCWs) for Covid-19 management.

The Karnataka Registered Pharmacist Association and several Pharm-D graduates have knocked on the doors of the Chief Minister’s office and have also sent open letters to Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar and Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers DV Sadananda Gowda appealing to them to consider utilising Pharm D graduates as HCWs.

“Pharm D doctors are experts in drug management therapy and pharmaceutical care. Their knowledge helps to maximise clinical effects of medicines, minimising the risk of treatment-induced adverse events,” the members state in their open letter.

“Currently, Karnataka is facing an acute shortage of medical doctors and other clinical personnel’s for Covid management ... We are reiterating that the Pharm D doctors are eager to serve the nation and rise to the occasion,” Dr Kaushik Devaraju, president of the association s,aid.