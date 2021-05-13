STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

29 Karnataka districts have Covid positivity rate of over 10%: Govt

Shockingly, 25 of the districts have positivity rates of around 20 per cent with no complete lockdown and the number of Covid cases continuously increasing.

Published: 13th May 2021 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While the head of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr Balram Bhargava, has cautioned that districts reporting positivity rates of over 10 per cent should remain locked down for another six to eight weeks, 29 of Karnataka’s 31 districts have reported much higher positivity rates. 

Shockingly, 25 of the districts have positivity rates of around 20 per cent with no complete lockdown and the number of Covid cases continuously increasing. According to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday, Uttara Kannada district tops the list with a positivity rate of 46.6 per cent, which is more than twice the national average of 21 per cent. This is followed by Ballari (45.2 pc), Hassan (43.2 pc), Mysuru (42.2 pc), Shivamogga (39.5 pc), Tumakuru (38.1 pc) and Bengaluru Urban (34.7 pc). Eighteen districts in Karnataka have a positivity rate of over  30 per cent, eight districts above 20 per cent, three with positive rate above 10 per cent.

Dr Giridhara R Babu, senior epidemiologist and member of Covid-19 Techincal Advisory Committee, warned, “The infection rate in districts can only be controlled with increase in testing and ensuring that the lockdown norms are strictly followed. “Otherwise, the number of cases will rise much higher and the mortality rates too may increase drastically.” 

Given the situation, some districts like Uttara Kannada, Chamarajanagar, Shivamogga, Ballari and Davanagere have implemented strict lockdown only from Tuesday with banning of weddings and religious programmes. However, in many villages, especially in Tumakuru district which has a positivity rate of 38.1 pc, weddings are being solemnised in local temples and markets are open in the mornings. In some places in Belagavi district too, there are crowds in local markets during mornings.

This at a time when most of these districts are facing shortage of oxygenated and ICU beds, and there is no proper monitoring of patients in home isolation. People thronging hospitals for vaccination too has led to an increase in number of cases. “Belagavi has severe shortage of oxygen beds. The 400 oxygenated bed designated for Covid patients in Hassan are full. In Tumakuru, there is a limited number of ICUs and the district designated hospital has not expanded the ICUs, CT machines are out of order. Such problems create major hindrance in terms of managing the situation.” sources said.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Covid positivity rate COVID 19 second covid wave ICMR
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp