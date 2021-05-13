STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Come out with plan for third Covid wave: Karnataka HC tells govt

A special division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar issued this directive.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Seeking an explanation from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the State Government for not taking over the Covid care facility set up by the Indian Air Force at Jalahalli and similar facilities set up by the Indian Railways across the State, the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the government to submit an action plan on its preparedness to fight the possible third wave of Covid-19.

A special division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar issued this directive.M N Kumar, counsel, Union Government, said that the BBMP has not come forward to take over the 100-bed facility at Jalahalli set by the Air Force despite the court directing it to take over the same. Also, similar facilities offered by the Railways are yet to be taken over by the State Government, he said.

Taking serious exception, the court said that the State Government had submitted that there are 45,754 beds supported with oxygen, 5,305 ICU beds and 4,109 ICU beds with ventilator in the state as against 66,333, 13,969 and 8,382 of beds respectively required as estimated by the Centre.In Bengaluru, the situation continues to be critical. Unfortunately, not a single bed has been taken over by the BBMP and the State Government from the beds offered by the Air Force and Railways, the Court said.

‘Revoked order to suspend 2,421’

The BMTC has informed the High Court that it has revoked orders passed to suspend 2,421 employees, out of the 2,494 who were reportedly suspended for indulging in the recent strike, without heeding to the management’s words. A statement to that effect was filed along with proceedings of the meeting held between representatives of the employees union and managements, before a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj.

