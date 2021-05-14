STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gear up for third Covid wave, set up paediatric task force: Child rights panel

He added that chances of these children being infected is high, and hence they are more vulnerable to mental trauma.

Children give swab samples for Covid-19 testing.

Children give swab samples for Covid-19 testing. (Photo| EPS/Parveen negi)

By Bala Chauhan
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Set up a paediatric task force in every district and prepare yourself for the third wave to protect children, the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has recommended to the government.“The third wave is projected to impact children more, since they will not be vaccinated. The State government should prioritise the safety and health of children. Medical infrastructure on the lines of Maharashtra needs to be devised, and it is vital that a paediatric task force is set up in every district,” said Chairman, KSCPCR, Father Anthony Sebastian.

It has also drawn the attention of the State to concerns regarding the safety and protection of children who have lost their parents to the ongoing second wave of Covid-19. “The protection of such children is at stake. Instances of orphaned children being trafficked and abused is high. These children should be protected from illegal adoption, misuse and other child rights violations. They should be produced before the Child Welfare Committees and suitable measures should be undertaken to protect them, as per provisions of the law,” said Father Anthony

He added that chances of these children being infected is high, and hence they are more vulnerable to mental trauma. “It is, therefore, vital to provide them medical treatment, psychosocial support and counselling. Monitoring committees at the state and district level should be immediately constituted,” he added. Regarding the paediatric task force, the KSCPCR has recommended that it should be given adequate support to plan infrastructure and arrangements for the treatment and isolation of children who test positive.  

