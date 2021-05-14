STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

IISc oxygen concentrator being validated, says sudhakar 

Sudhakar assured Prof Rangarajan of all necessary support and said he will take up the matter with RGUHS Vice-Chancellor and concerned Union Ministers.

Published: 14th May 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

ndian Institute of Science

Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has developed an oxygen concentrator of 10 LPM capacity which is being tested for clinical validation at Bangalore Medical College and also a Covid vaccine, said Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, who interacted with IISc Director Prof Govindan Rangarajan on Thursday.

Prof Rangarajan said the results are promising and claimed that the oxygen output is about 90 per cent and hence more efficient as compared to Chinese concentrators whose output is about 40-50%. He sought the support of Sudhakar to expedite the process of clinical validation and to get regulatory approvals from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation for emergency use. Sudhakar assured Prof Rangarajan of all necessary support and said he will take up the matter with RGUHS Vice-Chancellor and concerned Union Ministers.

“The vaccine being developed by IISc is promising as the results show a better neutralising effect than the existing vaccines. This vaccine, which is yet to begin human trials, could be a big breakthrough as the vaccine can be stored at room temperature. This enables the government to scale up distribution in a faster and easier way,” Sudhakar said.

Raghavan Varadarajan, professor of Molecular Biophysics Unit, IISc, said the vaccine is made of a protein subunit, which refers to a part of the surface protein of the coronavirus and no other components.“We still have to do the process development, safety and toxicity studies. The trials will begin after six to eight months,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IISc oxygen concentrator K Sudhakar COVID 19 oxygen shortage second covid wave
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Black fungus spectre amid Covid rampage in India: All you need to know about this new menace
Gallery
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
Despite staying out of action for most of the year and receiving pay cuts owing to the coronavirus pandemic, top athletes of the world earned millions of dollars through their commitments on and off the field. Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor topped the list for the first time. earning a whopping $180 million over the last 12 months, says Forbes, beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lebron James and Roger Federer. Here is the Forbes list of the 10 most paid athletes for the year 2021. (Photos | Agencies)
World's 10 highest paid athletes 2021: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind Conor McGregor in Forbes list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp