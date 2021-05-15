55 lakh farmers across Karnataka get Rs 985.61 crore under PM-KISAN scheme

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Over 55 lakh farmers across Karnataka received Rs 985.61 crore directly into their bank accounts under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Friday. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the 8th instalment of financial benefit under PM-KISAN.

More than 55 lakh farmers across Karnataka received Rs 985.61 crore directly into their bank accounts,” Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said. The PM released the fresh installment of the scheme via video conference.

The PM-KISAN scheme was implemented in Karnataka from February 1, 2019. From March 2019 to March 2021, 55.06 lakh farmers received a financial assistance of Rs 6,936 crore from the Centre, a statement issued by the government stated. Under the scheme, Rs 6,000 is givien to farmers in three installments of Rs 2,000 each.

The state government provides an additional Rs 4,000 as financial assistance to farmers, given in two installments of Rs 2,000 each. The state government has provided Rs 2891.70 crore to farmers under the scheme so far. Karnataka has done the highest percentage of Aadhaar enabled transactions under the scheme, the statement said.

On Friday, the PM released over 19,000 crore to over 9.5 crore farmers in different states. Under the scheme Rs 1.15 lakh crore has been released to farmers till date, the statement added.