At 36,000, Karnataka records highest single-day COVID discharges

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka on Friday recorded its highest single-day COVID discharges at 35,879, although it also witnessed 41,779 fresh cases added to the tally.

With the number of discharges showing a robust increase over the last few days, the state’s recovery rate too has started improving. For the last three days, the State has recorded an increased recovery rate after weeks of steady decline.

The recovery rate has now reached 70.90 per cent, up from 70.16 per cent on May 12 and 70.60 per cent on Thursday. While Friday's was the highest number of discharged, May 8 recorded the second highest at 34,881 and May 12 saw the third highest at 34,752. The total number of discharged patients has so far crossed the 15-lakh-mark and stands at 15,10,557.

But the State’s mortality figures continue to be high. With an addition of 373 deaths on Friday, Karnataka crossed the 21,000 mark and stood at 21,085, although the mortality rate has remained below 1 per cent at 0.98. Bengaluru, which has the highest toll in the state at 9,246, has a case fatality rate of 0.89 per cent.

The State's COVID tally crossed the 21-lakh mark on Friday at 21,30,267, up from 20,88,448 on Thursday, while active cases are still very high at 5,98,605, up from 5,93,078 the previous day. Bengaluru alone has an active caseload of 3,60,862, which increased from 3,59,565 on Thursday.