Chamarajanagar oxygen tragedy: Karnataka BJP MLC AH Vishwanth questions delay in relief for victims

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In a no-holds-barred attack against the State Government on Chamarajanagar oxygen tragedy, BJP MLC AH Vishwanth on Friday questioned the delay in releasing compensation to the families of victims even after a high court directive.

He said that Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa could have consoled the families of victims by announcing the compensation. "Stop all PWD works and divert money for the compensation," he demanded. He criticised Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda and BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi for their comments on the high court's intervention in pandemic affairs.

He said that since the comment was made by the Union minister, it reflects the stand of the government. "It is a comment against the court. There is a law of the land and it cannot be violated," he said.

Justifying the court-initiated inquiry, he said that the report by the committee absolved Mysuru of any wrongdoing. "If the probe had been done by officials, they would have said only three deaths occurred at the hospital and blamed the administration of both districts," he said.

Apologise to Mysuru: Sindhuri

MYSURU: In the wake of a High Court-appointed panel clearing the Mysuru district administration of accusations of delay in supplying oxygen to the Chamarajanagara district hospital that led to the death of 24 COVID patients, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri said that those who made such accusations should apologise to the city.

Speaking to reporters in the city on the sidelines of an event to mark Basava Jayanti, the DC said that the accusations against her eventually turned into an attempt to taint entire Mysuru. "The allegations were baseless. Those who attempted to hold Mysuru responsible for the deaths should now apologise to the city," she said adding that since taking charge seven months ago, she has been facing personal attacks.

