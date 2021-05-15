STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Classical musician Pandit Rajeev Taranath, scientist Dr K Kasturirangan to get Basavashree awards

Murugha Mutt pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru announced the duo's names on the occasion of Basava Jayanti celebrations.

Published: 15th May 2021 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

Krishnaswamy-Kasturirangan

NEP Drafting Committee Chairperson Dr K Kasturirangan at ThinkEdu conclave. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA:  Classical musician Pandit Rajeev Taranath and space scientist Dr K Kasturirangan will receive the prestigious Basavashree award for 2019 and 2020, respectively, announced Murugha Mutt pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru on Friday.

The seer, on the occasion of Basava Jayanti celebrations, said Pt Rajeev Taranath, born in Bangalore on October 17, 1932, gave his first public performance when he was just nine years old. He was singing for All India Radio before he was 20. He was trained in Sarod under Ustad Ali Akbar Khan, Pt Ravishankar, Nikhil Banerjee, Aashish Khan and Annapoornadevi. 

Dr K Kasturirangan, who served as chairman of ISRO and Space Commission, has been credited with launching various satellites. He was instrumental in making India a major space power.The award includes a cash component of Rs 5 lakh and a plaque. The pontiff said that the date for the presentation of the awards will be announced post-lockdown. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pandit Rajeev Taranath Dr K Kasturirangan Basavashree award Murugha Mutt
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp