Classical musician Pandit Rajeev Taranath, scientist Dr K Kasturirangan to get Basavashree awards

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA: Classical musician Pandit Rajeev Taranath and space scientist Dr K Kasturirangan will receive the prestigious Basavashree award for 2019 and 2020, respectively, announced Murugha Mutt pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru on Friday.

The seer, on the occasion of Basava Jayanti celebrations, said Pt Rajeev Taranath, born in Bangalore on October 17, 1932, gave his first public performance when he was just nine years old. He was singing for All India Radio before he was 20. He was trained in Sarod under Ustad Ali Akbar Khan, Pt Ravishankar, Nikhil Banerjee, Aashish Khan and Annapoornadevi.

Dr K Kasturirangan, who served as chairman of ISRO and Space Commission, has been credited with launching various satellites. He was instrumental in making India a major space power.The award includes a cash component of Rs 5 lakh and a plaque. The pontiff said that the date for the presentation of the awards will be announced post-lockdown.