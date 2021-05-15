STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa's former media adviser Mahadev Prakash passes away

Prakash, who quit the post seven months ago following differences with Yediyurappa, was the editor of Ee Bhanuvara, a vernacular periodical.

Published: 15th May 2021 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

Senior journalist Mahadev Prakash

Senior journalist Mahadev Prakash (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's former media adviser, who enjoyed a cabinet rank, Mahadev Prakash, passed away due to COVID-related complications on Friday.

Prakash, who quit the post seven months ago following differences with Yediyurappa, was the editor of Ee Bhanuvara, a vernacular periodical. The magazine that started as a weekly had transformed into a monthly a few years ago.  

Mourning his death, Yediyurappa sad, "It is unfortunate that he fell prey to COVID."  KPCC president D K Shivakumar, who represents the Kanakapura Assembly constituency, knew Prakash well as he hailed from Maralebekuppe near Kanakapura.  Shivakumar said, "The void created by his death cannot be filled."

Prakash, a prolific writer, was a columnist with many vernacular publications.He used to also anchor a daily news programme on a vernacular TV channel.   

Sidda Raju, a former chairman of the Karnataka Media Academy, said, "He had an amazing memory and would reel out historical facts accurately. I happened to be on several TV debates with Prakash and he would get his facts always right."

DL Harish, who worked with him as assistant editor at Ee Bhanuvara, said, "He gave us all a free hand to write."

Many leaders expressed shock at his passing on. Among them were former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, DCM Laxman Savadi, Home Minister Basavraj Bommai, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel, Congress MLC B K Hariprasad, MLC Adagur Vishwanath and tourism minister CP Yogeshwar.

