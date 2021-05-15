Oxygen supply to individuals restricted: State government to Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government on Friday told the Karnataka High Court that it has issued guidelines, directing refillers and manufacturers not to supply medical oxygen to individuals and to cater to the needs of only hospitals.

The circular issued by the government was placed before the special division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar during a hearing of a batch of PILs on COVID.

The circular directed deputy commissioners and the BBMP to create a buffer stock of 10 per cent of their daily consumption at their disposal to meet any emergency requirements. The buffer stock should be locally created within seven days and should be in control of the DC, the government said.

Nine districts in the State do not have bottling units, and they are dependent on their neighbouring districts for oxygen supplies. They should create a buffer stock of 20 per cent of their daily consumption to meet any emergency, the circular read.

These guidelines are issued under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act and Section 4 of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act. Any violation of these guidelines will attract penalties.