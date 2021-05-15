STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Oxygen supply to individuals restricted: State government to Karnataka HC

A government circular directed deputy commissioners and the BBMP to create a buffer stock of 10 per cent of their daily consumption at their disposal to meet any emergency requirements.

Published: 15th May 2021 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

A worker inspects oxygen cylinders at a facility in Bengaluru before they are sent to hospitals. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

Representational Image. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government on Friday told the Karnataka High Court that it has issued guidelines, directing refillers and manufacturers not to supply medical oxygen to individuals and to cater to the needs of only hospitals.

The circular issued by the government was placed before the special division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar during a hearing of a batch of PILs on COVID.

The circular directed deputy commissioners and the BBMP to create a buffer stock of 10 per cent of their daily consumption at their disposal to meet any emergency requirements. The buffer stock should be locally created within seven days and should be in control of the DC, the government said. 

Nine districts in the State do not have bottling units, and they are dependent on their neighbouring districts for oxygen supplies. They should create a buffer stock of 20 per cent of their daily consumption to meet any emergency, the circular read.

These guidelines are issued under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act and Section 4 of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act. Any violation of these guidelines will attract penalties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court Karnataka government Karnataka oxygen supply
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp