Three killed, four injured in road accident in Karnataka's Chitradurga

CHITRDURGA: Three daily wage labourers working for the road construction company were killed in an accident involving a truck, ambulance and tractor on Pune-Bengaluru national highway near Don Bosco school in the city on Friday.

The dead were identified as Kariyappa (55), Kariyappa (35) both from Aitholu village of Chitradurga taluk and Nagaraj (35) from Seebara village of Chitradurga taluk succumbed at hospital. Injured Ramachandrappa, Shilaradhya, Kariyappa, Mallanagowda are being treated at Chitradurga district hospital.

The truck in a bid to prevent hitting the ambulance, crashed against the stationery tractor which was parked by the side of the road on maintenance work. Two daily wage labourers died on the spot, whereas the third person succumbed at Chitradurga district hospital.

The fourth person who suffered serious head injuries has been shifted to a referral hospital in Davangere and his condition is said to be serious.

All the dead and injured workers were about to take up jungle clearance and monsoon maintenance of the Pune-Bengaluru national highway by removing the mud, dust and the unwanted plants.

SP Radhika G visited the spot immediately and took up relief works and ensured that the movement of the vehicles got normalised. She said that rash and negligent driving of the truck led to the accident.

The labourers who were in the tractor suffered grievous injuries with three dead, others in ambulance and truck suffered minor injuries and are being treated at the district hospital.