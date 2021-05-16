STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Narendra Modi to interact with Deputy Commissioners of 17 districts in Karnataka

Sources said that since PM Modi will be directly interacting with the officers working in the COVID-19 hotspots, he is likely to get information about the situation on the ground.

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo| ANI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will directly interact with Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of 17 districts in Karnataka, via video conference on Tuesday morning. 

The administrative heads of Uttara Kannada, Hassan, Ballari, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Kolar, Kodagu, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Udupi, Shivamogga, Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada, Raichur, Kalaburgi, Mandya and Chikkaballapur will be part of the PM's interaction with other officers from high COVID-19 case load districts.

The PM’s interaction comes at a time when the situation in the state remains grim with a high case positivity rate and an increase in deaths over the last few weeks. The surge in the number of cases in the districts, particularly in rural areas, is a major cause for concern as the health infrastructure is overwhelmed and COVID-19 patients are finding it difficult to get oxygenated beds.

The PM will be joined by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa during his direct interaction with officers at the district level. The Chief Minister's Office has directed the DCs to be prepared for the meeting with all relevant details about the prevailing COVID-19 situation. 

Deputy CM to be part of PM’s meeting with DCs

Sources said that since Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be directly interacting with the officers working in the COVID-19 hotspots, he is likely to get information about the situation on the ground, measures taken by them to contain the spread, containment zones and enforcement of the lockdown norms as well as vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister and State Covid Task Force Chairman Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar too will be part of the Prime Minister’s interaction with the Deputy Commissioners.

CM's video conference

A day before the Prime Minister’s interaction with the 17 Deputy Commissioners, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is holding a video conference on Monday with all the Deputy Commissioners and senior
officers in the districts to review the situation.

