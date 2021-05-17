STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

53 education department staffers die in Bidar, poll duty takes toll  

A majority of teachers who took part in election-related duties recently have succumbed to Covid-19 in the district.

Published: 17th May 2021 04:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 04:36 AM   |  A+A-

COVID death

(Representational Photo | PTI)

By Ramkrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

BIDAR:  A majority of teachers who took part in election-related duties recently have succumbed to Covid-19 in the district. Of the 53 education department staff who died of Covid in the district, a majority of them were deployed on election work. Bypolls to Basavakalyan assembly seat was held on April 17, followed by Bidar City Municipality polls on April 27.

Acting Deputy Director of Public Instructions T R Dodde told TNIE, “Of 1,500 employees of the department in the district, 200 employees, including DDPI Ganganna Swamy, tested positive for Covid and 53 employees succumbed to Covid in the past two months.”

“We cannot say that all teachers who were deputed for poll work contracted the virus and all the teachers who died due to Covid were on election duty. It is true that most of them were on poll duty. In Basavakalyan taluk alone, 16 teachers died due to Covid. However, they were not posted on poll duty. Of the 53 employees who died, 46 are teacher sand seven are non-teaching staff.

Eighteen victims are from Bidar taluk, 16 from Basavakalyan taluk, and seven each from Bhalki and Aurad taluks and five employees of Humnabad taluk,” he said. In other districts of Kalyana Karnataka, the death rate of employees (mostly teachers) of the department is not high compared to Bidar district.

 In Kalyana Karnataka, 147 employees of the Public Instructions Department, including 130 teachers, died due to Covid. The department has provided money for performing the final rites, sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
poll duty coronavirus education deparment staff death
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp