Karnataka minister bats for lockdown extension to break the Covid chain

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Karnataka Minister for mines and geology Murugesh Nirani on Monday said that the existing lockdown should be extended by 10 more days and go beyond May 24.

Addressing a press meet, Nirani said that the Kalaburagi district has witnessed a slight decrease in positive cases and it is necessary to extend the lockdown to break the chain and control the spread of the virus, further adding that he has spoken with health minister Sudhakar and home minister Basavaraj Bommai in this regard.

Nirani said that the government will take appropriate decision after consulting expert committee.