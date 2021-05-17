Triage centres in Karnataka districts to fight Covid second wave

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : With the second wave of Covid-19 causing havoc, the State Government has decided to form Decentralised Triage Centres (DTCs) in urban areas to effectively manage the existing cases.

These DTCs will come up in Belagavi, Ballari, Kalaburagi, Hubballi-Dharwad, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Davanagere, Vijayapura, Shivamogga and Tumakuru corporation limits, where cases are surging. It has been noticed that many patients who do not require immediate hospitalisation get admitted to hospital, due to which those who need hospitalisation find it difficult to get a bed.

In order to avoid this, a triaging process is required. Physical triage can either be done in primary health centres, government hospitals, medical college hospitals, or at the doorstep of the patient. The number of triaging centres depends on the number of cases getting added each day. Three or four DTCs may be needed in a city or town, in addition to triage centres functioning in district hospitals, medical college hospitals and Covid Care Centres.

Based on triaging, patients are categorised into: require hospitalisation, need to be sent to CCC, need home isolation, already hospitalised or unresponsive. If the patient is recommended home isolation, then a health worker pays a visit on the first, fifth and tenth day from the onset of symptoms. If the health worker feels the patient’s condition is not suitable for home isolation and medical care is necessary, he or she will speak to the doctor at the war room and take guidance.

The discharge of a patient under home isolation can only be done after the visit of the health worker on the tenth day, by following the discharge protocol laid down by the health department.