BSY to decide on relief for Chamarajanagar victims’ kin

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Two weeks after the Chamarajanagar tragedy that killed 24 Covid patients due to lack of oxygen, district in-charge minister S Suresh Kumar maintained that the State government will soon take a decision on payment of compensation to the families.

He said the Karnataka High Court has directed the government to pay relief to the families, and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will announce the government’s stand to the court before the next hearing. Speaking after inspecting Covid Care Centres and the taluk government hospital here on Monday, Suresh Kumar evaded questions on the tragedy, and said the case is sub-judice. Asked about lapses by officials, he said they are waiting for the next hearing and HC order.

He appealed to hospitals to utilise concentrators and other equipment to treat patients. Doctors from private hospitals have expressed anguish as many patients are reaching clinics and hospitals with breathlessness and low saturation levels, making it difficult for medical professionals to save them. “Many people isolate themselves at home, despite severe symptoms. They only reach hospital when matters get worse,” he said.

Kumar said they have decided to step up RAT and RT-PCR tests to contain the spread of the virus. “We have instructed ASHA workers to shift all patients to CCCs who lack facilities at home,” he said. Refuting Opposition leader Siddaramaiah’s charges that the State government has reduced testing drastically, he said they are doing their best to contain the spread and have already scaled up tests.

Why delay, questions SDPI

SDPI state secretary Abrar Ahmad questioned the government over the delay in acting against authorities, even after the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority presented the report to the High Court. He said the district minister has not resigned on moral grounds, he has even failed to announce compensation.