STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

BSY to decide on relief for Chamarajanagar victims’ kin

Kumar said they have decided to step up RAT and RT-PCR tests to contain the spread of the virus.

Published: 18th May 2021 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 07:12 AM   |  A+A-

Family members of the Covid-19 patients who lost their lives owing to a lack of oxygen, grieve outside the Chamarajanagar District Hospital

File photo of family members of the Covid-19 patients who lost their lives owing to a lack of oxygen, grieve outside the Chamarajanagar District Hospital. (File photo| Udayashankar S, EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Two weeks after the Chamarajanagar tragedy that killed 24 Covid patients due to lack of oxygen, district in-charge minister S Suresh Kumar maintained that the State government will soon take a decision on payment of compensation to the families.

He said the Karnataka High Court has directed the government to pay relief to the families, and Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will announce the government’s stand to the court before the next hearing. Speaking after inspecting Covid Care Centres and the taluk government hospital here on Monday, Suresh Kumar evaded questions on the tragedy, and said the case is sub-judice. Asked about lapses by officials, he said they are waiting for the next hearing and HC order.

He appealed to hospitals to utilise concentrators and other equipment to treat patients. Doctors from private hospitals have expressed anguish as many patients are reaching clinics and hospitals with breathlessness and low saturation levels, making it difficult for medical professionals to save them. “Many people isolate themselves at home, despite severe symptoms. They only reach hospital when matters get worse,” he said.

Kumar said they have decided to step up RAT and RT-PCR tests to contain the spread of the virus. “We have instructed ASHA workers to shift all patients to CCCs who lack facilities at home,” he said. Refuting Opposition leader Siddaramaiah’s charges that the State government has reduced testing drastically, he said they are doing their best to contain the spread and have already scaled up tests.

Why delay, questions SDPI

SDPI state secretary Abrar Ahmad questioned the government over the delay in acting against authorities, even after the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority presented the report to the High Court. He said the district minister has not resigned on moral grounds, he has even failed to announce compensation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chamarajanagar BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp