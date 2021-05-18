STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Clarify norms to bury, cremate bodies of Covid victims: Karnataka HC to state

The Karnataka High Court asked the state government to clarify about permitting cremation or burial of bodies of those who died of Covid, without obtaining a death certificate.

Published: 18th May 2021 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus death, covid death, cremation

Representational image (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court asked the state government to clarify about permitting cremation or burial of bodies of those who died of Covid, without obtaining a death certificate. “The counsel appearing for the applicant, Bharat Punarutthana Trust, has expressed a concern.

His submission is that the guidelines issued by the State permit burial of the body of a Covid deceased, without obtaining a death certificate,” a special division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar pointed out, seeking clarification. According to the revised norms on dead body management in the context of Covid issued by the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services, the hospital or medical officer should issue the death certificate in prescribed format with test report, in case of interdistrict or inter-state transportation of Covid-confirmed or -suspected dead bodies.

As there have been requests from the deceased’s kin to allow cremation or burial on the land or at the farm house owned by the family, it was stated in the guidelines that it is prudent to swiftly dispose the body in a decentralised manner. Therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the State Executive Committee permits cremation or burial in the context of Covid-19 on the land/farm house owned by the family, said in the guidelines.

However, there was no clarity on mandating death certificate for cremation or burial of bodies in any place other than government or BBMP crematoriums or burial grounds. Meanwhile, Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadagi and Additional Advocate General R Subramanya submitted that they will look into the matter and respond on May 20, 2021, the next date of hearing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court covid deaths Karnataka COVID 19 second covid wave
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp