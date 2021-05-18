Declare teachers as Covid-19 warriors: Horatti

BENGALURU: State Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti on Monday expressed concerns over the deaths of teachers due to Covid-19. A number of teachers who were deputed to bypoll duties in the state too have died of Covid in the past few weeks. In a letter to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Horatti, who represents teachers constituency in the Legislative Council for 42 years, said that for many years, teachers have been deputed for poll work, census and other tasks, but unfortunately, the governments have not shown interest in providing them with health facilities and protection they require. He urged the state government to declare all teachers as Covid warriors. Vaccination must be provided to them and their family members on priority, he added.
