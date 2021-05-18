Pull up your socks to stop Covid spread: Yediyurappa tells DCs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the number of Covid cases on the rise in rural, semiurban and Tier II and III cities in Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday directed the district authorities to get cracking on containing the pandemic.

While extending support, the Chief Minister is said to have come down heavily on DCs over complaints on shortage of medicines, oxygen augmentation and improper implementation of lockdown in various districts. Yediyurappa is said to have sought response from the DCs on what they intend to show as effective measures they took in their respective districts during the video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

“Containing the pandemic has to be made a priority in rural areas. District officials have been asked to ensure test results are provided within 24 hours. Home isolation protocol should be strictly implemented and the phone triaging process has to begin immediately,” Yediyurappa said. District authorities have been asked to provide medical kits to those in isolation. The state government has procured medicines that will suffice for about three months. Despite this, Deputy Commissioners have been asked to procure medicines locally if there is a shortage.

“Authorities have to estimate oxygen availability beforehand and make arrangements for supply,” CM said following reports of deaths due to oxygen shortage. With Black Fungus turning into a concern, centres to treat patients will be set up in each division, the DCs were told. “PSA generators will be provided to Chikkamagalur district on priority.

A testing centre will be set up in Uttara Kannada shortly. Measures have to be taken to enhance oxygen production and bottling capacity at Bhadravati’s VISL,” Yediyurappa said. It was reiterated that priority should be given to those above the age of 45 and awaiting the second dose and then to those above the age of 45 awaiting the first dose for the vaccination drive. Deputy Commissioners have been asked to set up Covid Care Centres at hoblis to accommodate patients from villages. In-charge ministers and secretaries have been asked to speak to district authorities twice a week to monitor the ground situation.

PM TO GET GROUND REPORT FROM DCS TODAY

In a first of its kind interaction, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday interact directly with District Commissioners of the worst-hit districts. While Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will also be part of the conference, DCs of 17 districts -- Uttara Kannada, Hassan, Ballari, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Kolar, Kodagu, Udupi, Bengaluru Urban and Rural, Shivamogga, Dharwad, Dakshin Kannada, Raichur, Mandya, Kalaburagi and Chikkaballapur -- are expected to give a ground report to the Prime Minister on Covid-19 containment measures and challenges. The video conference is scheduled at 11 am.