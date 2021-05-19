30-year-old jumbo killed after being hit by speeding Bengaluru-Karwar Express

By Express News Service

HASSAN: A 30-year-old elephant was killed on the spot after being hit by the speeding Bengaluru-Karwar express train near Haside village in Sakleshpur rural limits on Wednesday. The train was stopped for an hour following the incident.

The railway police and technical staff rushed to the spot and cleared the track after shifting the mortal remains of the elephant with the help of villagers after half an hour.

It may be recalled that two elephant calves were killed after being hit by a goods train near Edakumari village on the same stretch a year ago.

The project to construct a barricade on either side of the stretch where elephants cross the railway line is gathering dust. Villagers have urged the elected representatives to take steps to fix the barricade and avoid such accidents.