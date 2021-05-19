STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Five Karnataka districts announce full lockdown for four days

To be in force till May 24; people can buy essentials only on 3 days; exemptions given to farmers, dal mill workers

Published: 19th May 2021 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 04:16 AM   |  A+A-

Police keep vigil during the ongoing lockdown in Koppal on Tuesday | KPN

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hours after the video-conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the local administration in several districts on Tuesday decided to enforce a complete lockdown for four days in a week in an attempt to check the spread of the virus.

Earlier, Chamarajanagar and Shivamogga districts had implemented similar measures. Hassan District In-charge Minister Gopalaiah said a full lockdown will be enforced in the district on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Shops selling groceries, vegetables and other essentials will be open only on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 6am and 10am.

Other essential services including hospitals, nursing homes, medical stores, milk parlours and petrol pumps will function as usual. The lockdown will be in force till May 24 and the further course of action will be decided based on the directions from the state government, he added.

The district administration has formed a special team to supervise the facilities available for Covid patients in private hospitals and nursing homes. The team will also act on complaints from patients, if any, the minister added.In Chikkaballapur, a full lockdown across the district will come into effect from May 20, Deputy Commissioner R Latha said. Speaking to TNIE, the DC said the decision was taken after consulting Health and Family Welfare and District In- Charge Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

Essentials like milk and groceries will be available between 6 am and 10 am on the other days. Latha, however, said some exemption has been given for farmers to sell their produce on alternate days at the Chinthamani APMC in the morning. Also, cocoon growers will also be allowed at the Siddlaghatta market for a limited time. Interdistrict and inter-state movements will also be strictly restricted, but attendants of patients will be allowed with proper identification.

All bars and restaurants will also be closed. Chikkaballapur Superintendent of Police G K Mithun Kumar said additional forces will be deployed on the Chikballapur- Bengaluru border and also the Andhra border to regulate movement of traffic.In Kalaburagi, the lockdown will be implemented from 6 am on Thursday to 6 am on Sunday.

In Yadgir and Raichur districts, it will be in effect from 12 pm on Wednesday to midnight on Saturday. During this period, all activities except sale of essentials like milk, eggs, medicines, takeaways from hotels, petrol bunks and other emergency services, will be restricted. Indoor work in places like dal mills will be allowed but the workers cannot venture out, the orders issued by the district administrations said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka lockdown COVID 19 second covid wave
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp